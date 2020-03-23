wipes
surviveware.com

Because of the overly the top toilet paper runs people have made this month, some of us still don't have enough. And it's led to a lot of toilet paper "alternatives" being flushed. 

Now officials are worried it could back up sewage systems. So let's take a second to review the top things you should NOT be flushing . . .

 1. Wet wipes -- Even if they say "flushable," it's not true. They don't break down like toilet paper does. So they can clog your plumbing, or your local sewage system if enough people do it. The same applies for baby wipes and moist towelettes.

2. Paper towels, and even tissues -- They're not designed to break down in water like toilet paper is.

3. Antibacterial wipes -- like those Clorox wipes everyone stocked up on. Hopefully you haven't resorted to using THOSE in the bathroom.  But in any case, don't flush them.

4. Lady products, including tampons -- If you normally flush them, now's the time to break that habit. The same applies for Q-tips and cotton pads.

5. Dental floss -- It can wrap around stuff and cause blockages. You also shouldn't flush HAIR for the same reason. 

(Daily Mail / House Beautiful)

Tags

In other news

Stop Flushing These 5 Items!!

Stop Flushing These 5 Items!!

Because of the overly the top toilet paper runs people have made this month, some of us still don't have enough. And it's led to a lot of toilet paper "alternatives" being flushed. 

Rianna's Big Donation

Rianna's Big Donation

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

Relax Coke Drinkers

Relax Coke Drinkers

Alright all you Coke drinkers can just relax. Coca-Cola announced that they don't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.

Feel Good Friday: TP Toss

Feel Good Friday: TP Toss

As supermarket shelves around the world are cleared of hand sanitizer and toilet paper amidst the COVID-19 outbreaks, businesses are taking it upon themselves to share their wealth with community members in need.

A Win for Katy Perry

A Win for Katy Perry

A federal judge has given Katy Perry a major victory in the dispute over her song “Dark Horse.”