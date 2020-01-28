Late Late Show guest Sting moves from the couch to the stage area to perform "The Last Ship" with the cast of his show by the same name.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden last night one of his guests was Sting who took the stage with the cast of The Last Ship. 

They performed the song "The Last Ship" from the hit musical. The show, which originated in the U.K. band then made the move to Broadway and earlier this month opened at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. It's an original musical with lyrics and music by Sting. For the late night performance, Sting played acoustic guitar and joined in on vocals with members of the cast.

Sting also joined Corden to discuss how he’s won 17 Grammys during his career.

Tags

In other news

McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

McDonald's Has New Breakfast Sammies

If we've learned anything since this summer is that we LOVE our chicken sandwiches. Between Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A introducing new sandwiches it got a little crazy.

Bad Boys Stays at #1

Bad Boys Stays at #1

Without any major competition, "Bad Boys for Life" kept the top spot at the box office for a second straight week, with another $34 million. 

Undercover Boss - Kylo Ren

Undercover Boss - Kylo Ren

Over the weekend Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren returned to Undercover Boss during the actor’s latest Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which featured a sequel to Driver’s viral 2016 Star Wars-Undercover Boss crossover sketch.

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries

Get ready everyone.....Taco Bell's Nacho Fries come back on Thursday. And they're also bringing a second version this time around.