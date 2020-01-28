On The Late Late Show with James Corden last night one of his guests was Sting who took the stage with the cast of The Last Ship.
They performed the song "The Last Ship" from the hit musical. The show, which originated in the U.K. band then made the move to Broadway and earlier this month opened at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. It's an original musical with lyrics and music by Sting. For the late night performance, Sting played acoustic guitar and joined in on vocals with members of the cast.
Sting also joined Corden to discuss how he’s won 17 Grammys during his career.