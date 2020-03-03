Have you ever wanted to stay with a famous elephant? Thanks to Airbnb, you can!
Lucy the Elephant, if you are not familiar with her, is an iconic Jersey Shore attraction that stands six stories tall, and yes, is shaped like a pachyderm, and Lucy is now open for an overnight stay.
Lucy's interior, includes a bathroom and bedroom, has been given a luxe period makeover, in the Victorian style, so now you and a guest can have your chance to sleep inside the giant elephant.
Richard Helfant, who is the caretaker and executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, notes that only two guests are allowed per stay -- even he shared that back in 1902, she hosted a family of six for a whole summer.
A stay will set you back $138 per night, in honor of Lucy's 138 years as a Jersey Shore icon.