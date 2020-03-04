Starbucks Spring Drinks

If you are someone that is willing spend $5 on a drink at Starbucks, you might as well get 37 likes out of it too.
Starbucks just released two new colorful drinks for its spring menu. One is a green drink called the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, and one is a bright yellow drink called the Iced Golden Ginger Drink.
They're both made with coconut milk and pineapple, and neither one has anything to do with coffee . . . but they're both colorful enough that they should photograph GREAT for Instagram.
If you want them, they're both available at Starbucks now.