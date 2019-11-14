Star leaving the Milky Way

Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.
The star, moving at 1,056 mph is expected to exit the Milky Way and spend the rest of its life sailing alone through intergalactic space. About 30 years ago it was predicted that black holes could fling stars out of the galaxy and at phenomenal speeds, this is the first time that an event like this has been recorded.
