Star
Sergey Koposov/PA

Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.

The star, moving at 1,056 mph is expected to exit the Milky Way and spend the rest of its life sailing alone through intergalactic space. About 30 years ago it was predicted that black holes could fling stars out of the galaxy and at phenomenal speeds, this is the first time that an event like this has been recorded.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2019/nov/13/superfast-star-found-leaving-milky-way-at-1700km-per-second?CMP=share_btn_fb&fbclid=IwAR054QxqUrDEWCkoEWxdvZnN0lM_U995KKhy7SOoth6BdM3-bQ6xwnvsCIw

Tags

In other news

Turkey Pringles Have Arrived!

Turkey Pringles Have Arrived!

Remember last week I was telling you about the Pringles  Thanksgiving meal kits? The ones filled with chips that taste like turkey, duck, chicken, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. 

Star leaving the Milky Way

Star leaving the Milky Way

Astronomers announced that they have spotted a star heading out of the Milky Way, this after an encounter with the super-massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.

+2
Message in a Bottle

Message in a Bottle

So who among us hasn't thought about tossing a message in a bottle into the ocean, and seeing if anyone answers?

A Mac & Cheese Turkey

A Mac & Cheese Turkey

Why have turkey with a side of mac and cheese at Thanksgiving dinner this year when you can combine them?

Taylor duets with Shawn Mendes

Taylor duets with Shawn Mendes

Well Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has gotten a sweet remix, that thanks to Shawn Mendes, who helped turn the ballad into a duet.

Dave's Video of the Day: Snow is BAD

Dave's Video of the Day: Snow is BAD

This person had to know their little dog hates the snow. So they filmed her begging to go outside and they let her out. But after a couple of steps in the powder, the pup does an immediate retreat back into the house and up the stairs.

Work & Music

Work & Music

Feel free to go ahead and slap on your headphones at work. When you do, you'll block out all the nonsense from your coworkers and get stuff done faster.