Special Surprise for Mom

On Friday Erika Benning was pretty nervous since she was preparing to be sworn in as the newest officer of the Irving Police Department near Dallas. It was what happened next that blew her mind.

That's because her 21-year-old son, Army Sgt. Giovanni Pando, who she hadn't seen in over two years because of his assignment overseas, surprised her and arrived at the ceremony on Friday to pin the badge on her uniform.
 
Once he finishes his stint in the Army, Pando said he plans to become a police officer to follow in the steps of his mother who truly inspires him. He did get a little time with her but Pando returns to Germany on Friday. 
 
 

New Movies: 'Gretel & Hansel' & 'Rhythm Section'

"Gretel & Hansel" - A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola --…

Coke Energy in Stores

There was a new kind of Coke that quietly hit store shelves earlier in the month. Coke Energy!

Feel Good Friday: Track Down

This wouldn't be a big deal today, because everything's saved in the cloud. But it used to be that if you lost a video, that sucker was gone forever.

Dave's Video of the Day: Lifesaver

A wonderful cyclist in racing gear carried a dog on his back after finding the animal abandoned and severely dehydrated in the middle of the road.