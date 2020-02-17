Sonic the Hedgehog Runs away with #1

  • Dave Williams

"Sonic the Hedgehog" hit theaters this weekend, and made an estimated $57 million. That was easily enough to be the #1 movie.  It has a projected four-day total of $68 million, if you include the whole Presidents' Day weekend.

 Here's this weekend's Top 10:

 1. NEW: "Sonic the Hedgehog" - $57 million

 2. "Birds of Prey" - $17.1 million 

 3. NEW: "Fantasy Island" - $12.4 million

 4. NEW: "The Photograph" - $12.3 million

 5. "Bad Boys for Life" - $11.3 million 

 6. "1917" - $8.1 million 

 7. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $5.7 million  

 8. "Parasite" - $5.5 million 

 9. "Dolittle" - $5.1 million 

10. NEW: "Downhill" - $4.7 million

 (BoxOfficeMojo)

