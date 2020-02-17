Sonic the Hedgehog Runs away with #1

"Sonic the Hedgehog" hit theaters this weekend, and made an estimated $57 million. That was easily enough to be the #1 movie. It has a projected four-day total of $68 million, if you include the whole Presidents' Day weekend.
Here's this weekend's Top 10:
1. NEW: "Sonic the Hedgehog" - $57 million
2. "Birds of Prey" - $17.1 million
3. NEW: "Fantasy Island" - $12.4 million
4. NEW: "The Photograph" - $12.3 million
5. "Bad Boys for Life" - $11.3 million
6. "1917" - $8.1 million
7. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $5.7 million
8. "Parasite" - $5.5 million
9. "Dolittle" - $5.1 million
10. NEW: "Downhill" - $4.7 million