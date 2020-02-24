Sonic Stays Ahead of the Pack

The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend.
Here's the Top 10:
1
1
Sonic the Hedgehog
$26,300,000
2
-
The Call of the Wild
$24,820,000
3
2
Birds of Prey
$7,005,000
4
-
Brahms: The Boy II
$5,900,000
5
5
Bad Boys for Life
$5,860,000
6
6
1917
$4,400,000
7
3
Fantasy Island
$4,185,000
8
7
Parasite
$3,121,000
9
8
Jumanji: The Next Level
$3,000,000
10
4
The Photograph
$2,800,000