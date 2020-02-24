Sonic Stays Ahead of the Pack

The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend.

Here's the Top 10:

1

1

Sonic the Hedgehog

$26,300,000

2

-

The Call of the Wild

$24,820,000 

3

2

Birds of Prey

$7,005,000

4

-

Brahms: The Boy II

$5,900,000

5

5

Bad Boys for Life

$5,860,000

6

6

1917

$4,400,000

7

3

Fantasy Island

$4,185,000

8

7

Parasite

$3,121,000

9

8

Jumanji: The Next Level

$3,000,000

10

4

The Photograph

$2,800,000

