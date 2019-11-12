Sonic's Back & Ready to Run

Paramount has dropped a new revamped trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming film based on the video game franchise.
The clip showcases Sonic as he causes a massive power outage on Earth and goes on the run across the country to keep control of his special powers.
The official synopsis notes, “Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.”
Watch the new #SonicMovie trailer now, and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14!