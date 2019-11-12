Sonic's Back & Ready to Run

Paramount has dropped a new revamped trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog, the upcoming film based on the video game franchise.

The clip showcases Sonic as he causes a massive power outage on Earth and goes on the run across the country to keep control of his special powers.

The official synopsis notes, “Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik and his plans for world domination.”

Watch the new #SonicMovie trailer now, and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14!

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming a family spotted a bear cub without its mother in their backyard foraging for food. They called the Game and Fish people who came out and said the cub probably wouldn't be able to make it through the winter on its own.

"Midway" won the box office battle over the weekend, although it only made $17.5 million. The three other new movies also made the Top Four: "Doctor Sleep", "Playing with Fire", and "Last Christmas" . . . all of them making between $11.6 and $14.1 million.

+2
Back on November 2nd in the early morning hours at a Waffle House in Birmingham, Alabama one lone employee was trying to hold down the fort as a couple of fellow employees didn't show for their shifts.

Are you like me and haven't started thinking about buying your gifts for the holidays yet . . . sadly we're not going to be able to avoid it much longer though.

This is just neat. Watch this Beluga Whale playing fetch with a rugby ball, celebrating South Africa Rugby World Cup Victory close to the South Pole!

In San Antonio, Texas there is an auto mechanic named Albert Brigas. He's worked as a mechanic most all of his life, but he's ready to retire now. The 68-year-old Vietnam Vet just had $5,000 left to go on to pay off his home mortgage. And as soon as that's paid off, he's outta there.