SNL
billboard.com

“Saturday Night Live” will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules.

NBC says the comedy sketch show will include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members. The material will be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Part of the pandemic’s fallout was a shutdown of movie and TV production that included “Saturday Night Live.”

Its last original episode aired March 7. It will air at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, but NBC hasn't yet said how it will handle the show's trademark guest host and musical guest.

Tags

In other news

SNL Will Social Distance

SNL Will Social Distance

“Saturday Night Live” will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules.

+2
A Georgia Bar Owner Helps Employees

A Georgia Bar Owner Helps Employees

Jennifer Knox owns a restaurant, The Sand Bar -- located in Tybee Island, Georgia -- but right now it is very quiet, with no customers or employees in site.

KFC Still the Winner

KFC Still the Winner

A few days ago, a guy in the U.K. shared the results of his 18-month quest to perfectly recreate KFC's fried chicken at home. 

Get Paid to Watch TV

Get Paid to Watch TV

There are a lot of us Americans just sitting around at home . . . staring at the TV . . . waiting for the coronavirus to pack up and KICK ROCKS. So, wouldn't it be cool if you could get paid for doing . . . just that?