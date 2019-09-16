Music
A new survey found the average American spends $1,796 on 'simple pleasures' each year. 

In other words, things you don't NEED, but they make you happy. And 78% of us say they're worth the money.

Here are our ten favorite simple pleasures. Some of which don't cost anything, they just require free time. And hopefully WE help you out with the first one . . .

 1. Listening to your favorite music. 58% said it's one of their simple pleasures.

 2. Cooking your favorite meal.

 3. Eating ice cream.

 4. Buying new clothes.

 5. Holding hands with someone you love.

 6. Going to the movies.

 7. Watching a sunrise or sunset.

 8. Being able to sleep in with no alarm.

 9. A comfortable bed.

10. Taking a long, hot shower.

A few that just missed the top ten include air-conditioning . . . coffee . . . ordering delivery . . . and a good drink after a long day. 

(OnePoll)

