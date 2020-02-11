Shamrock Shake Returning

Shamrock
McDonald's

Soon it will be one of my favorite times of the year, when McDonald's brings back the Shamrock Shake. And this time it's also getting a twist!

The Shamrock Shake will be coming back on February 19 so you'll be seeing me in line. Can you believe that the minty green treat has been around for 50 years?! It was originally created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

This time around McDonald’s is introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. Tell me THAT doesn't sound delicious? Remember, that both items will be available nationwide for a limited time.

With only the help of one additional letter, Miami teacher Jessie Rebhan  impressively solves "BUYING A JUICER" to win $37K in the Bonus Round.

The Harley Quinn movie "Birds of Prey" easily won the box office over the weekend . . . but it only made $33.3 million, which is a big disappointment.  

It's good that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are popular for Valentine's Day. Mostly because the people making them probably have a hard time selling them the rest of the year.

Here's your chance for a first look of Cynthia Erivo's portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the upcoming eight-part anthology drama Genius: Aretha. 

Zeus the Husky is not shy letting his owners know what he wants. After several cries and howls, it was discovered that he drank all the water in the bowl and needed a refill.