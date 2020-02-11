Shamrock Shake Returning

Soon it will be one of my favorite times of the year, when McDonald's brings back the Shamrock Shake. And this time it's also getting a twist!
The Shamrock Shake will be coming back on February 19 so you'll be seeing me in line. Can you believe that the minty green treat has been around for 50 years?! It was originally created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
This time around McDonald’s is introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. Tell me THAT doesn't sound delicious? Remember, that both items will be available nationwide for a limited time.