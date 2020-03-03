Set Bedtime or Not?

Are you someone who heads to bed at the same time every night or do you have an irregular bedtime?
Really, how often do you stay up late on weekends, either catching up on TV or visiting friends, then decide to sleep in for hours past your regular wake-up time the next morning?
A new study published Monday found changing your regular sleep-wake time by 90 minutes -- in either direction -- significantly increases your chance of having a heart attack or heart disease. A regular sleep time was defined in the study as less than 30 minutes difference, on average, across seven nights.
The positive thing to know is that you can do something about your poor sleep habits.