Bruce Springsteen made a surprise live appearance Saturday at the opening of a new exhibit honoring the rocker in his New Jersey hometown.
The career-spanning “Springsteen: His Hometown” exhibit in Freehold, New Jersey held its opening night gala, featuring performances by Bobby Bandiera and Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers. During the latter band’s set, Springsteen – who attended the gala hosted by Monmouth County Historical Association – came onstage to perform his 1988 song “Light of Day.”
Springsteen: His Hometown features 150 pieces, including 20 donated by Springsteen as well as a mailbox where people can leave Springsteen fan mail. The exhibit opened to the general public Sunday and will remain at the Historical Association until the fall of 2020.