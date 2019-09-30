  • Dave Williams

"Springsteen: His Hometown"

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise live appearance Saturday at the opening of a new exhibit honoring the rocker in his New Jersey hometown.

The career-spanning “Springsteen: His Hometown” exhibit in Freehold, New Jersey held its opening night gala, featuring performances by Bobby Bandiera and Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers. During the latter band’s set, Springsteen – who attended the gala hosted by Monmouth County Historical Association – came onstage to perform his 1988 song “Light of Day.”

Springsteen: His Hometown features 150 pieces, including 20 donated by Springsteen as well as a mailbox where people can leave Springsteen fan mail.  The exhibit opened to the general public Sunday and will remain at the Historical Association until the fall of 2020.

In other news

"Abominable" Climbs top #1

The DreamWorks animated adventure "Abominable" has topped the box office with an estimated $20.9 million, while the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale "Judy" got off to a sonorous start. 

Let It Out Ladies

While some women speak out about their feelings, other don't talk about them -- and that "self-silencing" could affect their health.

Dave's Video of the Day: Reunited

When Mike Plas got a call from a Winnipeg, Canada, animal shelter, he knew the moment he’d been thinking about for years was finally coming true. His beloved dog Jack had been found after being lost for four years, and his microchip finally led him back to his family. 

Feel Good Friday: Aced It

A guy named Herbert Dixon lives in Bartow, Florida, about 40 miles east of Tampa. And just he had a very big 100th birthday week.