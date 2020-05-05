Sea Urchin Anyone?

Sea Urchin
They are briny and sweet — once you get past those formidable spines. Biting into one has been likened to kissing a mermaid.

Now they are ready for their close-up. Sea urchins are the subject of a new documentary called “The Delicacy.” It explores humans' complex relationship with these porcupines of the sea.

“The Delicacy” features chefs who prize the sea urchin for its delicate, luxurious flesh and the fishermen who catch it by hand. It takes detours into the world of abalone fishing and the urchin’s deadly rival — sea otters.

It airs Thursday on streaming site SOMM TV.

