Sea Creatures Enjoy New Freedom

We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.

It's been very noticeable along the Emirati coastline in recently, as exotic rays have been flocking to the Dubai Marina, dolphins have been spotted playing around the man-made Palm Jumeirah islands, and a large gathering of sharks off Ras al Khaimah.

These sightings of rays, sharks, and dolphins are welcome to Natalie Banks, the founder and president of Dubai-based marine conservation group Azraq, who suggests our absence allows for some breathing space for the animals. She also mentioned the fact that they are being seen in groups and not individually show they are growing bold as well.

It will be interesting to see the effects when once again things change and humans also are back in those spaces again. Maybe we can do better at co-existing this time around.

