Saved By The Bell Returning!

SAVED BY THE BELL -- Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Myrtle Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

 NBC

Well we talked about it not that long ago and it looks like the "Saved By The Bell" Sequel is a go as the NBCUniversal Streaming platform announced they are picking up the series.

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. Other cast members including Mark-Paul Gosselaar are in negotiations to reprise their roles as well.

“The new straight-to-series comedy explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (originally played by Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High,” reads the Hollywood Reporter synopsis. “The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.” Lopez and Berkley’s characters will reportedly be new parents in the show.

Peacock is set to launch next April, with a lineup that also includes a Battlestar Galactica reboot.

