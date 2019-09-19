I kind of feel like this is a REALLY easy ask.
According to a new study out of Penn State University, if you eat a lot of salt, one of the best ways to keep your heart healthy is . . . to also eat a lot of cheese. Okay, I guess I can handle that.
The researchers found that when people who ate a lot of salt also ate four servings of cheese, it made their blood vessels stronger . . . which lowers your chance of having heart problems.
Now, the researchers DID find the healthiest people in the study were the ones who didn't eat much salt OR much cheese. But if you ARE going to eat salt, then the extra cheese comes in handy.
