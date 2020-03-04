Rolling Alaskan Log Cabin

When most people want a camper for their truck will go to the RV store and buy one or get those ready made tents or shelters right? Not this guy he went a different route.
Tim Johnson from Alaska decided to build a small-scale log cabin in the back of his 1996 Ford F-350. His father was a carpenter so he'd learned some skills and decide to put them to use to make just what he wanted and save some money.
On some of those campers and shelters you can drop as much as $50,000 while Tim spent a total of $26,000 and that INCLUDED buying the truck. The project took approximately three months in total to complete.