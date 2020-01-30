McDonald's sent the Japanese internet into a frenzy recently. Why? Because they announced they were introducing a rice burger bun!
The rice burger bun, or "gohan" burger in Japanese, "offers a new taste by changing the bun into a specially made rice bun while keeping the ingredients and seasoning of the classic burger," according to McDonald's Japan.
The burger comes in three varieties: rice teriyaki, rice bacon lettuce and rice fried chicken. What do you think, with all the emphasis on being health conscious do you think it'd work here in the U.S. too?
It's gone over BIG time in Japan which makes you wonder if they'll keep it as right now it's a limited time product.