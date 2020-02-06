Are you ready for some more Gru and minions in your life?
Illumination unveiled a trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru on Wednesday. This time around the movie is set in the 1970s with a 12 year-old Gru interviewing for a job as a super-villain with the Vicious 6.
When they ask him why they should let a little kid like him in their organization Gru steals a gem which he hands off to one of his minions during the ensuing chase and then all heck breaks loose!
Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters this Fourth of July weekend.