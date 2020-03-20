Relax Coke Drinkers

Coke
Alright all you Coke drinkers can just relax. Coca-Cola announced that they don't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.

The company said this morning that it's "working closely with our bottling partners on contingency planning for continuous supply and, at this stage, we do not foresee any near-term disruptions in concentrate or beverage base production."

However, all of the restaurant closures, event cancellations and reduction in travel sparked by the growing coronavirus pandemic will have a "negative impact" on Coke's bottom line.

