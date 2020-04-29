Red Bull's Summer Edition Watermelon

I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.
Red Bull has introduced a Summer Edition Watermelon flavor that is now available in stores. This new drink is part of Red Bull's Editions series which includes flavors like peach, blueberry, kiwi-apple, coconut and berry, pear, cranberry, orange, and tropical fruits.
Don't worry, they still have the same caffeine factor as original Red Bull but have sweeter tastes. The watermelon comes in a red can. As with most seasonal flavors, this drink is not yet a full-time Red Bull product. So if you want to have it past summer you're going to need to stock up now.