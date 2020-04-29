Watermelon
Red Bull

I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.

Red Bull has introduced a Summer Edition Watermelon flavor that is now available in stores. This new drink is part of Red Bull's Editions series which includes flavors like peach, blueberry, kiwi-apple, coconut and berry, pear, cranberry, orange, and tropical fruits.

Don't worry, they still have the same caffeine factor as original Red Bull but have sweeter tastes. The watermelon comes in a red can. As with most seasonal flavors, this drink is not yet a full-time Red Bull product. So if you want to have it past summer you're going to need to stock up now.

Dutch Daffodil Message

Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.

Red Bull's Summer Edition Watermelon

EXTRA - May the 4 will be Special

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Sea Creatures Enjoy New Freedom

We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.

Dave's Video of the Day: Just like Jimi

A New York City firefighter named Louis DeRosa of Ladder 15 shredded the national anthem on his guitar outside of New York-Presbyterian Hospital a few days back.  It was part of the city's nightly salute to healthcare workers.

Kit Kat Ice Cream Bars

So did you know that Kit Kat ice cream cones also exist, and you can buy them at your neighborhood Walmart?

Prince Harry & Thomas

Even though Prince Harry has stepped down from his official royal duties to start a new life in Los Angeles, he has not forgotten his British roots.