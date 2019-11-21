Recycled Black Friday Deals

We’ve all seen the ads from retailers claiming the best Black Friday deals. However, WalletHub has identified in its 2019 Black Friday Freshness Report that 18 percent of all deals are recycled this year. Among the retailers, Harbor Freight has the most recycled deals, totaling 60.2 percent of its current offers, whereas Costco has the least, at 2.4 percent.
Retailers with the Most Recycled Deals
1. Harbor Freight (60.2%)
2. Office Depot and OfficeMax (30.5%)
3. Ace Hardware (29.9%)
4. Sears (29.3%)
5. JCPenney (28.2%)
Retailers with the Least Recycled Deals
18. Best Buy (8.9%)
19. Lenovo (6.7%)
20. Dell Home (6.0%)
21. Fred Meyer (5.5%)
22. Costco (2.4%)
To view WalletHub’s full Black Friday Freshness report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/black-friday-deals-better-or-worse/16899/
For a complete list of Black Friday deals updated daily, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/black-friday-ads/16713/