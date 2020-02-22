Rebirth For Retired Planes

The average airplane has a lifespan of about 26 years before it heads off to retirement in the "plane boneyards" of California, Arizona and New Mexico. So what happens next?
The great thing is that 85-90% of the contents of a retired aircraft is reused or recycled, so there isn't a lot that gets wasted. But what about the big ol' fuselage after it's stripped?
There are some inventive companies coming up with some neat ideas. Like a training facility for the Dog Support Service of the Belgian Federal Police. Police dogs are trained to detect drugs and explosives on board the aircraft, it gives them a realistic setting. They are also using the old planes for movies sets and pilot training simulators so they are even more familiar with the cockpit.
These are some really ingenious ways to repurpose these old planes. Read more from cnn >> https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/retired-airplanes-upcycling-recycling/index.html