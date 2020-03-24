Cakes
narcity.com

A California bakery is promoting safe behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic by selling "Quarantine Cakes" bearing messages including "wash your hands."  

The Butter& bakery in San Francisco said it is remaining open for take-out and delivery orders as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, and it is selling special "Quarantine Cakes" designed to be enjoyed by one to two people practicing safe social distancing. The cakes bear slogans including "wash your hands," "don't touch your face" and "pretend you're an introvert."  

"In times of social isolation and fear, it's human connection, acts of love, and comfort food that will get us through it," the bakery said in an Instagram post, "and listening to what the CDC says."

Tags

In other news

Quarantine Cakes?

Quarantine Cakes?

A California bakery is promoting safe behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic by selling "Quarantine Cakes" bearing messages including "wash your hands."  

Thinking Outside the Gym

Thinking Outside the Gym

People around the country who are self-isolating or maintaining social distance during the coronavirus outbreak have to think outside the gym when it comes to their fitness routines.

Stop Flushing These 5 Items!!

Stop Flushing These 5 Items!!

Because of the overly the top toilet paper runs people have made this month, some of us still don't have enough. And it's led to a lot of toilet paper "alternatives" being flushed. 

Rianna's Big Donation

Rianna's Big Donation

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

Relax Coke Drinkers

Relax Coke Drinkers

Alright all you Coke drinkers can just relax. Coca-Cola announced that they don't expect any shortages of its drinks in the near future.