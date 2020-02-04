Prince's Doctor get Disciplined

Prince
The Minnesota medical board has disciplined a doctor who treated Prince for prescribing pain medication for the pop megastar in another person's name.

The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice reprimanded Dr. Michael Schulenberg and ordered him to pay a civil penalty of $4,648. The board did not name Prince, but the Star Tribune reports he was identified as “Patient No. 1” and his longtime friend Kirk Johnson as “Patient No. 2.” Schulenberg initially told the board he didn't know painkillers he prescribed for Johnson were intended for Prince.

But his story changed last August. Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016. No one was criminally charged in his death. 

