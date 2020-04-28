Prince Harry & Thomas

Thomas

Even though Prince Harry has stepped down from his official royal duties to start a new life in Los Angeles, he has not forgotten his British roots.

The Duke of Sussex will introduce a special edition of an animated children's program about "Thomas the Tank Engine," which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. I loved watching this show as a kid when Ringo was the Conductor!
 
The special episode, "Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine," features animations of the Queen and Prince Charles as a child. You can watch the episode on Netflix this Friday and it will be available in more than 180 countries this year. Prince Harry was proud to be part of this special episode.
 
In a statement released by Mattel, the owner of the "Thomas the Tank Engine" brand, the prince said he was a fan of Thomas as a child.
Prince Harry said: "Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years -- entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters. "I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures."

In other news

Dutch Daffodil Message

Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.

Red Bull's Summer Edition Watermelon

I'm not much of an energy drink fan but one of the most popular is Red Bull. Part of the reason is they are constantly coming out with new flavors you can enjoy.

EXTRA - May the 4 will be Special

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker will get an early release on Disney+, fittingly arriving May 4th, which has unofficially become “Star Wars Day” because of the “May the Fourth”/”May the force” pun.

Sea Creatures Enjoy New Freedom

We've been hearing this more and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, that since us humans are trapped indoors, wildlife is taking the opportunity to fill abandoned spaces.

Dave's Video of the Day: Just like Jimi

A New York City firefighter named Louis DeRosa of Ladder 15 shredded the national anthem on his guitar outside of New York-Presbyterian Hospital a few days back.  It was part of the city's nightly salute to healthcare workers.

Kit Kat Ice Cream Bars

So did you know that Kit Kat ice cream cones also exist, and you can buy them at your neighborhood Walmart?

