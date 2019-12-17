Wrapping
abc6onyourside.com

An Ohio city broke a festive Guinness World Record when 1,482 people gathered to wrap presents simultaneously.  

Organizers of the attempt Saturday in Portsmouth said they had been expecting between 900 and 950 people to participate in the record attempt, but a total 1,482 people ended up wrapping presents in Market Square at 3 p.m. Wrapping paper was provided by the Hallmark Channel and a Guinness adjudicator was on hand to ensure all of the wrapped gifts followed the record-keeping organization's rules. The Guinness judge confirmed the 1,482 participants broke the previous record of 876 people wrapping gifts simultaneously.  

The record was the third to be set by the town's annual Winterfest. The festival previously broke records for most people Christmas caroling and most people potting plants.

Tags

In other news

Present Wrapping Record

Present Wrapping Record

An Ohio city broke a festive Guinness World Record when 1,482 people gathered to wrap presents simultaneously.  

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread

Krispy Kreme Gingerbread

I am so excited because on Monday Krispy Kreme started be selling two gingerbread donuts to satisfy all your holiday cravings! I LOVE gingerbread!

**Online Extra - The Best of Corden 2019

**Online Extra - The Best of Corden 2019

2019 was another monumental year at The Late Late Show with James Corden, marked with the return of The Jonas Brothers, Dodgeball with First Lady Michelle Obama and Harry Styles and Carpool Karaoke with Kanye West on an airplane. Watch back on all the biggest moments of the year with James a…

'Jumanji' Leveled up past 'Frozen 2'

'Jumanji' Leveled up past 'Frozen 2'

"Jumanji: The Next Level" was able to rake in $60.1 million at the box office in its first weekend, easily making it the #1 movie at the box office. "Frozen 2" was a distant second, making another $19.2 million in its fourth week.

IHOP Trying Something Different

IHOP Trying Something Different

IHOP is trading in the booth seating, table service and, of course, pancakes. Yes they are trying something a little different in a few locations — it's a new restaurant concept called Flip'd by IHOP.

Tree Topper or Not?

Tree Topper or Not?

There is a new Christmas survey that asked people what they put on top of their Christmas tree. 

Dave's Video of the Day: Pants Kharma

Dave's Video of the Day: Pants Kharma

Perhaps this guy should’ve stolen a belt. A home security camera caught a bungling thief losing his pants while swiping a package off a doorstep in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 