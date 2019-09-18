Japanese Pizza
soranews24.com

Stuffed-crust pizza? That's for amateurs. 

A Japanese pizza chain is now offering a double-decker, 4.4-pound pizza that features -- wait for it -- 18 different types of meat.

As the Asian news website Sora News 24 reports, the so called 'Meat Mountain' pizza is being offered by the Aoki's pizza chain. It begins with two thick-crust pizzas stacked one atop the other, and held together by gooey gobs of melted cheese.

And then, there's the meats. The bottom layer features Wagyu beef ribs, chicken, deluxe minced meat, meat in spicy sauce, taco meat, and dry-cured ham. The top layer is laden with beef steak, hamburger patty pieces, pork loin, Iberian bacon, diced bacon, sliced bacon, bacon bits, Bavarian sausage, pepperoni, mini wiener sausage, pork sausage, and Italian sausage.

And yes, we know that technically, bacon counts as one kind of meat.  And some of those sausages are probably similar, too. But if you don't get that persnickety about it, it's 18 meats total.

A medium Meat Mountain will run you 2,918 yen -- about $27 USD -- while a large costs 4,624 yen, or just under $42 USD. Plus tax.

Bon appétit!

