Ah those delicious Planters Cheez Balls, they have been a satisfying snack since the ‘80s. But they were discontinued sometime in the early 2000s, and only recently came back to our store shelves.

Apparently Planters is now all in with the Cheez Balls, because they just unveiled a few new flavors. You can find White Cheddar and Nacho Cheez Balls in your favorite stores right now.

Blazin’ Hot Cheez Balls will be available starting in April and Jalapeno Cheddar Cheez Balls will be available later this year.

Planters Introducing New Flavors

Jon Bon Jovi Surprises Kindergartners

A Florida kindergarten teacher took his virtual classroom to new levels when rock icon Jon Bon Jovi popped in on a writing lesson about life in the coronavirus quarantine.

Dave's Video of the Day: Super Cop

A police officer in Malaysia who saved a stray puppy trapped in a monsoon drain next to a roadblock has won the hearts of  many Malaysians after a one-minute video of the rescue made its rounds on social media.

Popular Lockdown Activities

A third of people in a new poll say they can still enjoy MOST of their normal hobbies right now, even if they have to do them online.

Arizona Ice Tea Grows Up

Many of us never would've guessed that adding alcohol to seltzer water would turn into a trillion dollar industry . . . so who says that can't happen with iced tea too?

Big Names to Perform for New Jersey Benefit

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey as well as other stars from New Jersey will be performing in a one-night broadcast to benefit the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pandemic from Space

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan have watched the coronavirus pandemic unfold just like the rest of us, but from a very different vantage point aboard the International Space Station.