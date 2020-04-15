Planters Introducing New Flavors

Ah those delicious Planters Cheez Balls, they have been a satisfying snack since the ‘80s. But they were discontinued sometime in the early 2000s, and only recently came back to our store shelves.
Apparently Planters is now all in with the Cheez Balls, because they just unveiled a few new flavors. You can find White Cheddar and Nacho Cheez Balls in your favorite stores right now.
Blazin’ Hot Cheez Balls will be available starting in April and Jalapeno Cheddar Cheez Balls will be available later this year.