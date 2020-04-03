Has anyone tried this pizza hack? Apparently it makes a big difference when you order pizza. Especially if you got a pizza with really good crust.
The next time you order, ask them NOT to cut it into slices. Here's why . . .
As soon as they cut it, the oil and sauce start dripping down and soaking into the crust. So by the time it gets to you, the crust is much soggier than it was when they took it out of the oven.
Apparently it makes a bigger difference with higher-end pizza. It doesn't matter as much at places like Domino's where the crust is already kinda soft.
If you don't have a pizza cutter at home, there are some cheap ones on Amazon for about ten bucks. Or just use a big knife or kitchen shears.