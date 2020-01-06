This is something that I've kept an eye on since I have a friend on the Western Coast of Australia and all those poor animals getting caught up in the wildfires.
I already have a great take on Pink, who she is, as a parent and artist. Well, Pink has pledged to donate $500,000 to fire services battling the historic blaze. Over the weekend she tweeted “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”
The bushfires, which have been raging since September, have consumed over 14.8 million acres, and sadly over 8,000 koalas, nearly one-third of the species in the area, are also believed to have been killed in the fires.