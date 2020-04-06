Pink in concert at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada - 18 Aug 2019

Photo by Angel Marchini/Shutterstock (10366611a) Pink Pink in concert at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada - 18 Aug 2019

 Angel Marchini/Shutterstock

Pink says she had COVID-19 and is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds.

In a pair of tweets posted Friday evening, the singer says she tested positive after she and her three-year-old son started displaying symptoms two weeks ago. She says they were negative when they were tested again “just a few days ago." She announced she's donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, who worked there for nearly two decades.

She's giving the same amount to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles' COVID-19 response fund. Her post thanked health care workers and called upon the public to “Please. Stay. Home.”

