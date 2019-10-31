Phone Time Could be Exercise Time

Working Out

People like to use the excuse that they don't time to exercise, but a new study proves the opposite: you are more than likely wasting workout time by staring at your smartphone.

Typically Americans have as many as five free hours per day, according to data collected by the American Time Use Survey. They looked into the lives of 32,000 Americans.

Taking the data they collected Rand researchers found that sedentary people are wasting their workout time on phones, TV, and other digital devices.

"There is a general perception among the public and even public health professionals that a lack of leisure time is a major reason that Americans do not get enough physical activity," says study co-author Dr. Deborah Cohen, a physician researcher at RAND. "But we found no evidence for those beliefs."

In short, we do have time to workout, we're just busy doing other things.

