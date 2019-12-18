Do you use the 'night mode' on your smart phone? It activates a function that shifts the colors of your screen from the colder to the warmer end of the spectrum. It is supposed to help you sleep better.
Dr Tim Brown published in Current Biology suggest this is the very opposite of correct. It may actually be keeping you awake! According to the study, brightness levels are more important than color when it comes to stimulating the body clock.
What may be a better choice is if your phone is telling you to switch to night mode, it is time to put down your phone.