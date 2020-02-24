Pharrell: Restauranteur

Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from fast-food jobs in the past, but that didn't stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami.
The singer was in town over the weekend for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to host a soul food brunch Saturday with his dad. Pharaoh Williams is a self-taught chef. Pharrell says food is a connector and cooking was at the heart of the Williams home. The singer opened upscale Swan restaurant in 2018.
It's a popular spot among celebrity diners. DJ Khaled and actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were among those who attended Saturday's $150 per plate brunch.