Pharrel

Sobe Food Fest, Grammy award winning singer Pharrell, from left, poses with his father Pharaoh Williams and nightlife guru David Grutman 

 AP

Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from fast-food jobs in the past, but that didn't stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami.

The singer was in town over the weekend for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to host a soul food brunch Saturday with his dad. Pharaoh Williams is a self-taught chef. Pharrell says food is a connector and cooking was at the heart of the Williams home. The singer opened upscale Swan restaurant in 2018.

It's a popular spot among celebrity diners. DJ Khaled and actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were among those who attended Saturday's $150 per plate brunch.

Tags

In other news

Sonic Stays Ahead of the Pack

Sonic Stays Ahead of the Pack

The hedgehog edged the sled dog by a nose at the box office. “Sonic: The Hedgehog” zoomed to the top of the box office with a take of $26.3 million in its second weekend.

Pharrell: Restauranteur

Pharrell: Restauranteur

Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from fast-food jobs in the past, but that didn't stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami.

Banana Republic Right at your Door

Banana Republic Right at your Door

Here's something a little different when it comes to delivery. Banana Republic announced that it will be launching its first on-demand delivery service, as it is partnering with Postmates, the service well-known for delivering your favorite takeout food.

Rebirth For Retired Planes

Rebirth For Retired Planes

The average airplane has a lifespan of about 26 years before it heads off to retirement in the "plane boneyards" of California, Arizona and New Mexico. So what happens next?

More Biebs & Corden

More Biebs & Corden

This Thursday night on The Late Late Show pals Justin Bieber and James Corden tortured each other with gross food and personal questions about bad fans, the movie Cats, and more during a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."