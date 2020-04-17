You know his name, but not his past. The new original series Perry Mason, starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, premieres on June 21.
Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.
John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root and Robert Patrick co-star in Perry Mason which is co-produced by Robert Downey Jr.