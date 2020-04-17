  • HBO

You know his name, but not his past. The new original series Perry Mason, starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, premieres on June 21.

Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself. 

John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root and Robert Patrick co-star in Perry Mason which is co-produced by Robert Downey Jr.

In other news

Starbucks Looking to Re-Open

Starbucks has taken some of the most drastic action during the pandemic . . . they shut down all of their stores without drive-thrus on March 20th.  

Hand Washing is Up

It's hard to gauge just how many ways this pandemic will permanently change society . . . but it's hard to imagine we'll ever go back to lazy hand washing again.

More Home Cooking & Snacking

Have you been cooking more than usual because of the outbreak? Over HALF of Americans have been, according to a new poll. 

Yosemite Animals Loving Quarantine

For us humans being cooped up at home is no fun, but apparently the bears are making the most of the extra space at California's shuttered Yosemite National Park.

Alex Trebek Memoir

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has a memoir coming out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book is called “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.” The publisher says Trebek will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with t…