Pepsi Crystal Diamond

Pepsi just launched a contest to give away a diamond engagement ring . . . with a twist. The diamond is lab-grown and it's made out of CRYSTAL PEPSI.
So just how is that possible? They say the diamond was made, quote, "by boiling down [Crystal] Pepsi to its most basic carbon form, resulting in a powder" . . . and then that powder was used in the diamond-growing process.
You can win the ring, which consists of a 1.53-carat diamond on a platinum band, by tweeting your idea for the "perfect proposal" to Pepsi sometime before Friday, March 6th.
Entries must include the hashtags #PepsiProposal and #Contest, and the @Pepsi Twitter account must be tagged. They can include up to four photos and one video up to 30 seconds long.
A winner will be announced the week of March 16. They say the ring has a value of about $3,000.