8 Peanut Butter Life Hacks

We all know that peanut butter delicious whether it's on sandwiches or toast, and of course in so many recipes.
Did you know it can help you with some common household tasks? Thanks to the Farmers Almanac I'm sharing these “nutty” peanut butter uses that will help you out in a jiffy!
8 Genius Peanut Butter Life Hacks:
1. Removes gum from hair – Rub peanut butter onto the gum and surrounding hair, working it in with your fingers. The oils in the peanut butter will help break down the gum. Tug gently to see if gum is coming loose. If not, add more peanut butter. Also works on gum stuck on hard surfaces, like under desks.
2. Administer medication to kids* and pets - Hide the pill in a spoonful of peanut butter and let the patient enjoy.
3. A treat for the birds - Birds love peanut butter! Try this easy treat ornament to hang any time of year: coat a metal or plastic cookie cutter inside and out with crunchy peanut butter. Place their favorite birdseed mix onto a tray. Hold the cookie cutter over the tray and drop birdseed mix onto the coated ornament until completely covered. Loop a strand of twine through it and tie a knot at the top. Hang on the taller branches of any outdoor tree.
4. Breath freshener – after a meal that contains onions or garlic, eat a spoonful of peanut butter to temporarily neutralize mouth odors.
5. No more squeaky hinges – Out of WD-40? Just put a little peanut butter (the smooth kind works best) on any metal hinge and work it in to stop the squeak. Wipe off any excess.
6. Fix wood scratches – For small surface scratches on your dark wood furniture or floors, gently rub a little peanut butter over the scratch. Let the natural oils penetrate into the scratch for several minutes, then buff with a soft, dry cloth.
7. Remove stickers from glass or hard plastic surfaces – Stubborn price tags stuck on glass surfaces are gone in a “jiffy.” Rub peanut butter onto the sticker, let sit for a few minutes, then wipe away with no damage to the surface.
8. De-bug your car’s windshield and headlights - Dead bugs can be tough to remove from your car. Peanut butter to the rescue! Work a dollop onto the bug zone with a soft cloth, wipe away excess, then head to the carwash!
(Farmers Almanac)