PBS Streaming Ken Burns’ ‘Baseball’ for Free

Clip from the PBS series explains the early challenges to MLB's reserve clause and antitrust status.

With all professional sports being postponed for the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to share in America’s pastime by making Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary series Baseball available to stream for free.

The nine-part Baseball originally aired on PBS in September 1994. The documentary series — with each of the nine parts representing an inning, like a baseball game — charts the history of America’s pastime, from its genesis in the late 1800s up through 1990. Baseball is available to view now on the PBS site and its streaming apps.

A man at the Testaccio Market in Rome, Italy, wore a wide-rimmed disk hung around his waist to ensure other people stay one meter away from him as per Italy's new coronavirus guidelines, as the country remained on lockdown. 

You know those tiny white plastic "tables" that pizza places put in their pizza boxes to keep the cheese from smashing into the roof of the box?

The Big Mac is an institution: It's two patties with an extra bun bottom in between. Well guess what? It just got bigger . . . AND smaller.