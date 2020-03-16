PBS Streaming Ken Burns’ ‘Baseball’ for Free

With all professional sports being postponed for the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to share in America’s pastime by making Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary series Baseball available to stream for free.
The nine-part Baseball originally aired on PBS in September 1994. The documentary series — with each of the nine parts representing an inning, like a baseball game — charts the history of America’s pastime, from its genesis in the late 1800s up through 1990. Baseball is available to view now on the PBS site and its streaming apps.