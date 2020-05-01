COncert
PBS' annual Memorial Day weekend concert, which draws tens of thousands of people to the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, has been turned into a pre-recorded TV event because of the coronavirus.

The performers like Trace Adkins, Christopher Jackson and Renee Fleming will have to record songs remotely. Organizer Michael Colbert says it's important to continue the tradition of honoring Americans who died in conflicts throughout history, and this year it has been expanded to salute medical workers fighting COVID-19.

Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will be back as hosts. The show will feature some readings and performances that were done in past years.

In other news

Belch for Charity!

This is the type of charity campaign some of you can really get behind. Getting to be rude and gross AND raise money?

Actor and Goonies superfan Josh Gad has a new web series, Reunited Apart. And to kick things off he wrangled the cast and crew of The Goonies — including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and executive producer Steven Spielberg. 

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Crowded House reaching #2 in the American charts, I’d like to post this video of us performing individually from home a version of Don’t Dream It's Over.

Normally this time of year in The Netherlands there are throngs of tourists that go to see the famous Daffodils around the country but of course this year things are very different.