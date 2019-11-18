PBR Party Pack

Who really wants to show up to a party with just a 30-pack of beer when you could roll up with THIS?!
Are you ready for this? Pabst Blue Ribbon has just started selling new 99-PACKS of beer. It's called the "Family Pack".
The packs come in a long, narrow box . . . it looks to be several feet long and probably needs two people to carry it.
It costs $175, which works out to $1.76 per beer. You're definitely paying for the gimmick though . . . because if you were to buy a 30-pack of PBR for $20, those cans are only 67 cents each.
According to Delish.com, the 99-packs are available in 15 states: Texas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Florida, New York, South Carolina, Montana, Vermont, California, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arkansas, and Colorado.
