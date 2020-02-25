Paul Simon Donated $1 Million

Paul Simon

Photo by RMV/Shutterstock (9939062v) Paul Simon Paul Simon in concert at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York, USA - 22 Sep 2018

 RMV/Shutterstock

Earlier in February, Paul Simon helped launch a new music education program in New York City when he graciously made a $1 million donation.

That donation will fund a fellowship for middle and high school music teachers over two years. How wonderful is that? 

Each year, this Paul Simon Music Fellows Program is going to be partnering 20 young music educators across the five boroughs of New York City with some veteran teachers, who will in turn provide mentorship and skills training over the course of a school year.

In addition, the program will help bring new “artists-in-residence” to schools across the city for 11 weeks at a time. And Simon will be involved as well, curating appearances from special guest artists who will lead master classes for students.

This is a really cool idea and model for other school districts to follow and would benefits the students.

