'Parks And Rec' Reunion
Dave Williams
Grubhub released some stats this month on the top things we're ordering more of during the lockdown. But now we've got breakdowns for what people are ordering in different parts of the country.
What is a perfect cookie to you? Is it soft and chewy, or crisp and crunchy? The debate rages on. But many will agree, that when it comes to oatmeal cookies, both aspects are key.
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger from the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential along with her husband, chef Noah Galuten teamed up with Dine11 this past Saturday and helped to prepare 100 meals for healthcare workers in the Los Angeles area.
A male elephant had to be rescued by the villagers, police and forest officials after it fell into an agricultural well.
Jimmy and The Roots to perform a social distancing version of Men Without Hats' "The Safety Dance" with instruments made from household items for One World: Together At Home Special.
So we've had to deal with a shortage of toilet paper and a lack of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic, there's one coveted item that's also been flying out of stores: frozen pizza!!
Some Canadian artists are planning to team up for a special television broadcast in support of healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Some guy in Russia was trying to get rid of a mouse that was under his fridge, so he grabbed a mop and started poking around underneath it.