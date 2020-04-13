Pandemic from Space

Astronauts
cnn.com

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan have watched the coronavirus pandemic unfold just like the rest of us, but from a very different vantage point aboard the International Space Station.

They will return to Earth on April 17 after being gone for seven and nine months, respectively, they will of course find a very different Earth than when they left.
 
On Friday, Morgan, Meir and Christopher Cassidy, who just arrived on the space station Thursday, held a press conference from the space station on Friday. Coronavirus dominated the questions they received. 
 
Astronauts on long-term spaceflight missions to the space station always expect that Earth will change, Morgan said. But I'm sure this wasn't on their radar. The two astronauts are looking forward to returning to Earth, even if it's going to be a very different reality than the one they were used to ahead of spaceflight.
 
Read more:  https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/10/us/astronauts-space-station-interview-scn/index.html

