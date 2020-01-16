Oreo 'Most Stuf' Returning

The makers of Oreo cookies apparently won’t rest until we’re all just human-sized sacks of flesh filled with Stuf.
The brand announced on Monday the return of the Oreo “Most Stuf” cookies, a limited-edition offering which was described as having the “most crème” of any variety — including “Mega Stuf” — during its initial release in 2019. In honor of the Most Stuf re-release, Oreo is also asking fans to visit WhatsYourStuf.com to vote for their favorite ratio of cookie-to-Stuf — be it the Oreo Thin, the classic Oreo, the Double Stuf, the Mega Stuf or the Most Stuf — to “find out what level of OREO crème is America’s favorite.” Participants will also be entered in a drawing for a $100,000 grand prize. Entrants will also be eligible to win one of over a hundred less valuable prizes, which include “Oreo-branded smart speakers” or gift cards, according to the sweepstakes’ official rules.
To coincide with the Most Stuf re-release, Oreo representatives will be appearing in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles to collect votes in-person, bringing along “a gigantic slide measuring nearly 3-stories high,” which Oreo claims will somehow help in gathering the necessary data. Further details of this slide-thing are forthcoming. Oreo Most Stuf will be available at retailers for a limited time on or around Jan. 20, wherever Oreos are sold.