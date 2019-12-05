Orange is the new Bad?

Woman
Well if you're going to be hunting for a new job in 2020, do you know that what you wear to your interview could affect your chances? It can and one color in particular could get you rejected . . .

CareerBuilder talked to over 2,000 hiring managers, and found that the worst color you can wear in an interview is ORANGE.

25% said orange makes you look more unprofessional than any other color. That's interesting, I've never worn it to an interview but I am a big fan of orange for clothes.

The MOST-professional color you can wear is blue. And then black was a close second.

According to the survey, black is the color most associated with leadership. Blue makes you seem like a team player. Gray makes you seem logical or analytical. White makes you seem organized. Brown equals dependability. And red is a what they call a POWER color.

The one time it might be okay to wear orange they said is if you're interviewing for a creative job. The colors most associated with creativity are green, yellow, orange, and purple. 

(CareerBuilder)

