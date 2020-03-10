If you can't get enough of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" then this is good news for you.
Director Taika Waititi is set to write, direct and executive produce two animated series based on Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" for Netflix. That's right, not one but two!
The first series from the Oscar winner will center around the characters in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The second, titled "Oompa-Loompas," will focus on the characters of the same name who work in the chocolate factory, Netflix.