If you can't get enough of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" then this is good news for you.

Director Taika Waititi is set to write, direct and executive produce two animated series based on Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" for Netflix. That's right, not one but two!

The first series from the Oscar winner will center around the characters in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." The second, titled "Oompa-Loompas," will focus on the characters of the same name who work in the chocolate factory, Netflix.

In other news

Napping Can be Beneficial

When you hear about napping when pops into your mind. Your young children needing one or your older parents dozing off in the afternoon? What about you, do you nap?

Disney/Pixar move 'Onward' to #1

Even though Onward delivered an estimated $40 million in its opening weekend, the animated feature, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, came in on the low end of expectations.

*Extra- Joey Chestnut Eats 32 Big Macs

Per Joey - "Since being a kid, I've dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could. As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac® sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience. According to McDonald’s, the Big Mac® features two 100 percent pure beef patties and Big Mac® sau…