The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.

Here's the Top 10 . . .

 1. "Onward" - $10.5 million. Up to $60.3 million in its 2nd week.

 2. NEW: "I Still Believe" - $9.5 million

 3. NEW: "Bloodshot" - $9.3 million

 4. "The Invisible Man" - $6 million. $64.4 million in its 3rd week.

 5. NEW: "The Hunt" - $5.3 million

 6. "Sonic the Hedgehog" - $2.6 million. $145.8M in its 5th week.

 7. "The Way Back" - $2.4 million. Up to $13.4 million in its 2nd week.

 8. "Call of the Wild" - $2.2 million. $62.1 million in its 4th week.

 9. "Emma" - $1.4 million. Up to $10 million in its 4th week.

10. "Bad Boys for Life" - $1.1 million. $204.3 million in its 9th week.

 (Box Office Mojo)

Tags

In other news

'Onward' Stays at #1

'Onward' Stays at #1

The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.

PBS Streaming Ken Burns’ ‘Baseball’ for Free

PBS Streaming Ken Burns’ ‘Baseball’ for Free

With all professional sports being postponed for the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, PBS is allowing fans to share in America’s pastime by making Ken Burns’ 1994 documentary series Baseball available to stream for free.

Dave's Video of the Day: Safe Distance Disc

Dave's Video of the Day: Safe Distance Disc

A man at the Testaccio Market in Rome, Italy, wore a wide-rimmed disk hung around his waist to ensure other people stay one meter away from him as per Italy's new coronavirus guidelines, as the country remained on lockdown. 

Little Pizza Tables Go BIG

Little Pizza Tables Go BIG

You know those tiny white plastic "tables" that pizza places put in their pizza boxes to keep the cheese from smashing into the roof of the box?

Mini Big Macs?

Mini Big Macs?

The Big Mac is an institution: It's two patties with an extra bun bottom in between. Well guess what? It just got bigger . . . AND smaller.