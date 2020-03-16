'Onward' Stays at #1

The coronavirus kept people away from movie theaters this past weekend. Ticket sales in North America hit the lowest levels in more than TWO DECADES, generating just $55.3 million total.
Here's the Top 10 . . .
1. "Onward" - $10.5 million. Up to $60.3 million in its 2nd week.
2. NEW: "I Still Believe" - $9.5 million
3. NEW: "Bloodshot" - $9.3 million
4. "The Invisible Man" - $6 million. $64.4 million in its 3rd week.
5. NEW: "The Hunt" - $5.3 million
6. "Sonic the Hedgehog" - $2.6 million. $145.8M in its 5th week.
7. "The Way Back" - $2.4 million. Up to $13.4 million in its 2nd week.
8. "Call of the Wild" - $2.2 million. $62.1 million in its 4th week.
9. "Emma" - $1.4 million. Up to $10 million in its 4th week.
10. "Bad Boys for Life" - $1.1 million. $204.3 million in its 9th week.